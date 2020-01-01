Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2020

Featured Article
Mark Wahlberg's Secret to Becoming More Disciplined
The actor and entrepreneur's greatest business asset is his own diligence.
Are You Meeting (and Setting) Customers' Expectations?
To succeed, the value of what you offer must be greater than what people expect.
4 Steps to Growing Your Business Now
Did your growth stall in 2019? Here's how you can engineer a bigger, better year for your business.
