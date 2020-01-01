More From Gordy Megroz
#5 on the Franchise 500: The UPS Store Meets Customers Where They Are
The #5 company on our Franchise 500 list has found new growth by opening smaller locations inside pharmacies, hotels, and military bases.
#6 on the Franchise 500: Ace Hardware Is Fusing Online Sales With In-Person Service
The #6 company on our Franchise 500 list is still evolving after 95 years in business.
#10 on the Franchise 500: How Technology and Takeout Are Saving Pizza Hut
The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list announced the closure of 500 dine-in locations, but it's found other ways to thrive.