Learn Photoshop Fundamentals in Less Than Five Hours

Get familiar with the world's leading photo editing software for less than the cost of a movie ticket.
Learn Photoshop Fundamentals in Less Than Five Hours
Image credit: Tranmautritam
Looking for a creative career change? Graphic designers are in greater demand than ever as brands get more creative to differentiate themselves in a supersaturated market. As such, designers and photographers enjoy unparalleled flexibility while still commanding a great paycheck.

Joining their ranks doesn't mean enrolling in art school, though—you just have to learn the tools of the trade. The Photoshop Master: From Beginner to Photoshop Pro can get you started, and it will only cost you about as much as your usual lunch order, just $11.99 today.

This four-hour course takes you on a deep dive into the world's leading photo editing software, Adobe Photoshop. It's a step-by-step guide to mastering the most important tools and functions so you can edit photos, design layouts, create designs for web pages, and much more. You'll discover how to customize the program's layout and feel comfortable navigating through the Photoshop interface before graduating into a basic retouching section. From there, you'll delve into more advanced concepts like creating web files, cutting objects, and working with functions and other advanced tools.

It's an A-to-Z guide to working with the world's leading photo editor boiled down into just four hours of instruction. Normally $200, Photoshop Master: From Beginner to Photoshop Pro is on sale now for just $11.99.

