Scaling

Scale Your Business Efficiently with 'GoDaddy Websites + Marketing'

Perform the work of a web development and marketing team without any technical expertise or major investment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Scale Your Business Efficiently with 'GoDaddy Websites + Marketing'
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Statista research, 12 percent of all U.S. commerce will be done online in 2020. That's to say, if you run a business or are thinking of launching one in 2020, you need a web presence. That may not be news to you.

But do you know how to build a website and optimize it for an omnichannel marketing strategy? It's great to be the idea and relationships person behind your business but without any technical expertise, you may be forced to shell out huge sums on web developers. Or, you can do it yourself for a significantly smaller investment with GoDaddy Websites + Marketing.

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing offers easy-to-use technical solutions for businesses of all sizes — from website creation to social media management and everything in between.

While there are plenty of site-builders out there than can churn out a decent-looking website in minutes, most tend to end their service there, leaving you to fend for yourself when it comes to marketing your site and growing your online presence overall.

On top of helping you create a professional looking website, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing provides you with integrated marketing tools, data-driven guidance, and a unified interface to manage your business's entire digital presence in a single central hub. From this control center, you can make meaningful connections with new and existing customers wherever they are, regardless of your industry. With GoDaddy Websites + Marketing, you can do the work of a web development and marketing team without bringing on a complete staff, saving you a bundle while you're growing your business.

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing's InSight™ tool in particular provides specific, tailored action plans for your website to set you up for success. From social media activity to online reviews, you’ll get recommendations for you and your industry based on the anonymized data of millions of websites.

The platform's tools are so comprehensive and intuitive, users report an 18 percent revenue increase after switching.

Start growing without getting bogged down by technical limitations or expensive personnel investments. Right now, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing is offering a one-month free trial — no credit card required.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Scaling

This App Is a Complete Business Suite for New Entrepreneurs, and It's on Sale

Scaling

Dealing With Recurring Tasks? This Highly-Reviewed App Is a Manager's Best Friend.

Scaling

This Course Will Help You Scale Your Business Assets to Your Advantage