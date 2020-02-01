Scale Your Business Efficiently with 'GoDaddy Websites + Marketing'

Perform the work of a web development and marketing team without any technical expertise or major investment.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Statista research, 12 percent of all U.S. commerce will be done online in 2020. That's to say, if you run a business or are thinking of launching one in 2020, you need a web presence. That may not be news to you.

But do you know how to build a website and optimize it for an omnichannel marketing strategy? It's great to be the idea and relationships person behind your business but without any technical expertise, you may be forced to shell out huge sums on web developers. Or, you can do it yourself for a significantly smaller investment with GoDaddy Websites + Marketing.

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing offers easy-to-use technical solutions for businesses of all sizes — from website creation to social media management and everything in between.

While there are plenty of site-builders out there than can churn out a decent-looking website in minutes, most tend to end their service there, leaving you to fend for yourself when it comes to marketing your site and growing your online presence overall.

On top of helping you create a professional looking website, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing provides you with integrated marketing tools, data-driven guidance, and a unified interface to manage your business's entire digital presence in a single central hub. From this control center, you can make meaningful connections with new and existing customers wherever they are, regardless of your industry. With GoDaddy Websites + Marketing, you can do the work of a web development and marketing team without bringing on a complete staff, saving you a bundle while you're growing your business.

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing's InSight™ tool in particular provides specific, tailored action plans for your website to set you up for success. From social media activity to online reviews, you’ll get recommendations for you and your industry based on the anonymized data of millions of websites.

The platform's tools are so comprehensive and intuitive, users report an 18 percent revenue increase after switching.

Start growing without getting bogged down by technical limitations or expensive personnel investments. Right now, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing is offering a one-month free trial — no credit card required.