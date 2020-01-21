Broaden Your Branding with These Fonts From Monotype

Get 50 fresh, original fonts for just $50.

January 21, 2020 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For designers, it's all about assets. Having access to the best assets can make the difference between scoring and losing a contract, and it gives you a whole new world of creativity to access. Frankly put, if you don't have the rights to use something, you can't use it, which can be a huge problem for designers or small companies trying to expand their brand. If you need more creative license, grab the MyFonts Monotype Fresh Font Bundle at a huge discount today.

Branding materials do not just rely on images — text is a crucial element of your brand, as well. This library from MyFonts features 50 fonts exclusive to the Monotype library, covering a wide range of typestyles. With sans serif, script, display, and more fonts to choose from, you can adjust fonts and typefaces for a variety of projects, depending on your needs. Each font was hand-crafted by the experts at Monotype with the quality character sets and OpenType typographic features that they're known for.

Mix it up. Usually $199, the MyFonts Monotype Fresh Font Bundle is 74 percent off at just $49.99 today.