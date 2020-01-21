Branding

Broaden Your Branding with These Fonts From Monotype

Get 50 fresh, original fonts for just $50.
Image credit: Jeroen den Otter
For designers, it's all about assets. Having access to the best assets can make the difference between scoring and losing a contract, and it gives you a whole new world of creativity to access. Frankly put, if you don't have the rights to use something, you can't use it, which can be a huge problem for designers or small companies trying to expand their brand. If you need more creative license, grab the MyFonts Monotype Fresh Font Bundle at a huge discount today.

Branding materials do not just rely on images — text is a crucial element of your brand, as well. This library from MyFonts features 50 fonts exclusive to the Monotype library, covering a wide range of typestyles. With sans serif, script, display, and more fonts to choose from, you can adjust fonts and typefaces for a variety of projects, depending on your needs. Each font was hand-crafted by the experts at Monotype with the quality character sets and OpenType typographic features that they're known for.

Mix it up. Usually $199, the MyFonts Monotype Fresh Font Bundle is 74 percent off at just $49.99 today.

