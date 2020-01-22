H&M Collaborates With Designer Sabyasachi For 'Wanderlust' Collection

Through this collaboration, Sabyasachi aims to make his designs more accessible to a larger clientele

Swedish fast-fashion major H&M has announced its first global collaboration with celebrated Indian couture and jewelry designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The new collection will sold under the label Wanderlust. The collection will be out on April 16, 2020. The high-end Indian designer wants to make designs from his eponymous stable accessible to a larger set of people.

“I am happy to announce the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to ‘ready-to-wear’ and create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life,” said Mukherjee.

Sabyasachi label was launched in 1999. Today the label encompasses couture, ready to wear, fine jewellery and accessories and has five flagship stores across India.

What to expect

The Sabyasachi plus H&M collection will be offering clothes for both ladies and men, including accessories and will give a modern twist to its inspiration—Indian textile, craft and history. “Taking cues from India’s rich textile, craft and history, the collection mixes modern and traditional silhouettes with a nod towards athleisure and glamping,” read a statement released by H&M. It further added, “A key highlight of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, meticulously crafted, embroidery and multicultural silhouettes.”

Sabyasachi Art Foundation is founded by Mukherjee and is a tribute to his artistic mother.

The collection will be available at all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world, and online on HM.com and Myntra.

Past Collaborations

Sabyasachi has previously collaborated with various international luxury designers and brands such as Karl Lagerfeld, Christian Louboutin, Pottery Barn, Balmain and Versace. The Indian bridal designer collaboration with the French luxury shoe label Christian Louboutin last year celebrated 20 years of Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi is also famous for his television show Band Baja Bride, where he gives a makeover to the bride to be from head to toe in his designs. The designer is also famous to have designed the bridal outfit of Indian celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. He also designed clothes for actor Deepika Padukone wedding functions.