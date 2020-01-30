Growth Strategies

The 3 Biggest Factors That Maximize Your Business's Valuation

Why the right people, assets and revenue predictions will matter most to investors.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The 3 Biggest Factors That Maximize Your Business's Valuation
Image credit: Diane Labombarbe | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
CEO, Dent Global
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many entrepreneurs dream of selling their business one day for a life-changing sum of money. In the shorter term, they may want to raise money from investors and get the best possible valuation to reduce the amount they dilute their own ownership. There are dozens of way to calculate a credible valuation in theory, but ultimately the value of a business is determined by what the buyers and sellers agree on.

Here are the three most dominant factors that influence what your business will be worth in the market. 

Related: 5 Tips to Getting an Accurate Valuation

1. The revenue model

The ultimate revenue model is an upfront purchase that covers costs and generates a profitable recurring revenue that continues indefinitely into the future. Prior to market saturation, mobile phone businesses fit this model brilliantly, with customers paying for the handset and then the monthly bills. Most of the costs in acquiring a customer were covered on the first purchase, and then the monthly plan was profitable very quickly. Recurring revenues are the holy grail for investors in today's markets, with SaaS structures attracting the highest valuations. If your business has the opportunity to add predictable subscription revenue, this will be the most attractive part of your revenue model. 

2. The underlying assets of the business

Up until the year 2000, the most valuable assets were physical. Assets like plant, equipment, land, buildings, heavy machinery or vehicles made up the bulk of the balance sheet, and the valuation wasn’t far off it. Today, the most valuable assets are intangible. The brand, systems, data, culture, intellectual property and positioning are all considered to be far more valuable than anything you could put your hands on. Many of these assets require more creativity than cash, which is great news for entrepreneurs who can outclass big corporations when it comes to rapidly developing this type of value. If you want to maximize value in your business, formalize your intangible assets with media, technology, designs, contracts and formal registrations so that your strengths are clear.

3. The operational team

Having a team of talented people who work well together, understand the business and are committed to hitting future goals is considered an asset. Big companies often struggle to get great people working together in high-performing teams, and the “acqui-hire” approach has been the cornerstone for many successful business exits. If you have great people, be sure to train them, develop them and get them enrolled in the long-term success of the business. 

Related: 7 Factors That Influence Startup Valuations

Great people, strong assets and predictable revenue; these three factors push the value of an enterprise through the roof. Businesses that fail to achieve a valuation tend to rely upon one or two people, have lumpy incoherent revenue and don’t have any unique proprietary assets in development. Once a business focuses on developing these three areas, it will have no problem agreeing to a solid valuation with an investor or acquirer. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Digitally Declutter

Growth Strategies

How to Manage Multiple Companies at Once (And Still Feel On Top of It)

Growth Strategies

Dear Self: Quit Doing the Bare Minimum.