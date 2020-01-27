How Organizations Can Measure Their Readiness For Implementing AI Solutions For Cybersecurity

With the help of sophisticated algorithms, AI is slowly proving its worth as a robust tool to secure enterprise networks

January 27, 2020

Technology today advances at the speed of light. New machines and inventions alight the horizon every day, and the brand new zenith in the age of technology is artificial intelligence (AI). Let’s see how enterprises today can measure their readiness for adoption and implementation of AI-based cybersecurity solutions.

In simple terms, it can be defined as the technology of machines being created to ‘think’ like humans. The advancement in AI-machine learning (AI-ML) technology has already been implemented in several fields with immense success, the most recent one being the cybersecurity. However, due to its newness, it is a massive leap of faith for many organizations, and some enterprises are yet apprehensive about adopting it. With the help of sophisticated algorithms, AI is slowly proving its worth as a robust tool to secure enterprise networks as more and more organizations adopt AI in developing and implementing their cybersecurity solutions. However, to understand whether your organization is ready for AI security or not, it is first vital to understand how it works.

Understanding How AI In Cybersecurity Works

To measure preparedness for AI adoption in cybersecurity space, it is vital first to understand how it functions.

AI utilizes data from billions of pages, networks and information systems of all kinds to build its understanding of cybersecurity and cyber threats.

It gathers insights to learn further the correlation between various malware and IP addresses to recognize perpetual adversaries.

Due to the vast expanse of information that AI uses, it increases accuracy in cybersecurity solutions to a great extent.

Identifying The Need To Incorporate AI Solution In Cybersecurity

The question then arises, how do senior managers or system security architects know when the organization is prepared for AI adoption in their information security solutions? The need to have AI solutions can be identified in the following ways to a certain extent:



1. Constant and permanent monitoring and reporting have become a task too tedious to be handled with the current set of security tools and solutions.

2. If time management becomes a challenge for repetitive tasks with pre-existing tools and technology.

3. The present security culture of the company is mature enough to check and challenge the existing security tools and technologies in place.

Measuring Organizational Readiness For AI Adoption In Security Solutions

Here are a few parameters that can help to gauge whether or not your organization is ready to take this leap.

Strategy and planning: Correct implementation of AI requires correct strategizing. Arranging the data appropriately in an orderly fashion is vital for the proper application of AI. This is necessary for effective and efficient data handling being generated by an existing set of security tools (for example, SIEM solutions). Only with adequately cataloged data can AI effectively protect the system. Without a clear strategy in mind, it will be challenging for organizations to implement AI.

Prediction and adaptation: Before the concept of AI is brought into an organization, all employees must consider the consequences that a unique technology would bring. Adaptability is essential to accommodate the changes adequately for the long-term betterment of the organization. Adapting to the new features of AI security can come naturally if the employees are flexible and knowledgeable about the future implications of the latest technology in their organization.

Willingness To learn: With AI still being in its nascent stage, the employees, especially IT and information security staff, need to have a flexible and open with a learning mindset. Eagerness to learn is essential to keep up with the continually evolving technology.

Having A trained team: It is imperative to have a group of professionals who are specially trained in the field of AI, data science and cybersecurity. This team should be agile enough to work with each other to handle data securely.

Ethical responsibility: With the advent of AI in the field of security, another problem may arise. Employees might fear being replaced by technology, which might lead to sub-par performance and other severe complications in their work environment. Thus, they need to be reassured by senior management that AI would not replace them. On the contrary, it is the harmonious working of the human brain and AI, which leads to increased adaptability and a better understanding of cybersecurity threats.

Training employees: If you want to measure whether the organization is prepared to adopt AI solutions in cybersecurity and wish to make the best out of AI, employees need to be thoroughly trained and educated in various technology domains of AI and cybersecurity. Other nascent technologies also need to be explored, such as IoT, blockchain and machine learning.

In Conclusion

If your organization is equipped with all the right mix of the talent pool, cyber aware and technology-savvy employees, and other essential attributes, then AI would be a great addition to make your organization more secure against cyber adversaries on the Web and that would be a considerable measure of readiness for adoption and implementation of AI-based cybersecurity solutions.