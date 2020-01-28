Funding

[Funding Alert] MoneyTap Raises INR 500 Crore in Series B Funding

The funds will be used to invest in technology, data sciences and launch of NBFC operation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
[Funding Alert] MoneyTap Raises INR 500 Crore in Series B Funding
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mobile-app based credit line providing fintech start-up, MoneyTap, has raised INR 500 crore in series B funding led by Aquiline Technology Growth and RTP Global, along with Korea and Japan-based investors. Existing investors, Sequoia India, Prime Venture Partners and MegaDelta also participated in the round. The funding round is a mix of equity and debt. 

Founded in 2016 by Bala Parthasarathy, Anuj Kacker and Kunal Varma, MoneyTap recorded four times growth last year and also secured an NBFC license from the Reserve Bank of India in 2019. The Bangalore-headquartered start-up has till date created a loan book of INR 1,000-plus crore and achieved a disbursal run rate of INR 2,500 crore a year. 

Also Read: Fintechs can Now Save Costs by Performing Video-KYC

Future Plans

MoneyTap will use the funding raised to expand its team, and in technology and data sciences. The start-up also plans to launch its NBFC operations. The start-up wants to massively increase its geographical footprint from 60 to 200 Indian cities.

 

 

                             

Talking about the recently raised funding, Anuj Kacker, co-founder of MoneyTap, said, “Our mission has been to provide credit to the growing middle-income groups, in the most flexible, convenient and affordable manner, with money being available to the customer on-tap. We will use this funding to scale our business, innovate with data-backed lending models and continue to hire aggressively. We will also use the funds to expand our credit offerings via our own NBFC.” 

Also Read: #5 E-money Lenders that are Altering the Lending Business in India

The Investors Take

“We believe they are the leaders in the industry in terms of volume growth and managing risk at scale. We look forward to working with them to expand their mission and vision,” Max Chee, Head of Aquiline Technology Growth, said in a statement.

According to Abheek Anand, managing director of Sequoia India which backed the start-up earlier as well, said, “We are thrilled to see MoneyTap’s recent performance and their laser focus on solving a clear customer pain point. They have successfully balanced growth, profitability and book quality—three of the most important indicators of an enduring fintech business.”

MoneyTap provides credit line in the range of INR 3,000 to INR 5 lakh at interest rates starting at 13 per cent per annum. The start-up also follows a policy of ‘no usage, no interest’ on the provided credit line, meaning that you will not be charged interest for an approved credit till the time you withdraw it from the bank.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

[Funding Alert] B2B Packaging Start-up Bizongo Raises $30 Million in Series C Funding

Funding

[Funding Alert] This Indian Snack Start-Up Raised $2.7 Mln Series A

Funding

[Funding Alert] Former Paytm Executive's Latest Venture Raises $11 Mln