'Flipkart Pay Later' Option Now Available On PhonePe

You can now shop from Flipkart and pay your bills later in one single monthly payment using PhonePe

January 28, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has partnered with e-wallet company PhonePe to launch Flipkart Pay Later facility on the PhonePe platform. Under this new partnership, customers will be able to shop on Flipkart up to INR 5,000 using PhonePe and pay later by the 10 day of the next month, at no extra cost.

Talking on the partnership, Deep Agrawal, head of payments, PhonePe, said, “We are excited to launch Flipkart Pay Later on the PhonePe platform. PhonePe has always endeavored to provide consumers with the power to choose the payment instrument of their choice. Flipkart Pay Later is a great way for eligible users to transact safely and conveniently on the PhonePe app.”

Flipkart Pay later option was launched in 2017 by Flipkart. Under it, the pre-approved Flipkart users can register for this option. Flipkart Pay Later is currently enabled on Myntra and PhonePe.

Smrithi Ravichandran, business head-fintech and payments group, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we put customers at the heart of all our innovation and Pay Later is one such initiative. We have been very encouraged to see the wide acceptance of our in-house innovation Flipkart Pay Later by our users. After successful adoption of this payment solution on our website/app, we believe this is the right time to share synergies between the group companies and bring this customer-focused solution on PhonePe which is leading the digital payments market in India.”