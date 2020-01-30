Work Smarter, Not Harder With This Project Management Software

Pagico 9 streamlines all of your project and data needs.

January 30, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business is hard. From project management and keeping teams aligned, to closing sales and harvesting and analyzing data, there is no shortage of tasks and responsibilities for an entrepreneur. Fortunately, technology is better than ever and can be customized to help you run your business more efficiently than before.

Take Pagico 9, for example. This elegant software combines all of your tasks, files, projects, and clients into a single hub, accessible by everyone in your organization. It simplifies project management by turning to-do lists into timelines, visualizing project statuses, and providing tools like tags and cross-linking itineraries and action items to give employees the power to organize and track progress.

With a drag-and-drop interface, you can easily prioritize and reschedule tasks and keep related information and action items bundled together. This way, you can reduce clutter and data overload, giving everyone a simplified view of what's going on at the company. You can even use the Pagico browser extension to turn entire webpages into tasks. With Pagico, it's easier than ever to get everyone on the same page and churn through projects together.

Work smarter, not harder. Pagico 9 simplifies all of your progress and data needs. Normally $50, it's on sale for 50 percent off today at just $25.