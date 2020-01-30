Badiri Social Entrepreneurship Program Trains UAE Female Entrepreneurs To Lead Social Change

The BSEP curriculum enables participants to develop skillsets in business leadership and assist them to turn their ideas to successful projects and startups that are scalable and creates positive social impact.

January 30, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The future of social entrepreneurship gets a boost as 16 UAE-based female entrepreneurs have graduated from the Badiri Education and Development Academy (Badiri) -the education and capacity development arm of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment based in Sharjah- as they begin their journey to developing purpose-driven startups.

The aspiring entrepreneurs were trained at the second edition of the academy’s Badiri Social Entrepreneurship Program (BSEP), an intensive 10-month course, held in collaboration with UK-based School for Social Enterprises. The BSEP curriculum enables participants to develop skillsets in business leadership and assist them to turn their ideas to successful projects and startups that are scalable and creates positive social impact.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA

The graduation ceremony was held on January 28 at the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA, culminating with each participant presenting their business projects to the gathering. Some of the graduates include Khadija Al Jabri, creator of PlayMaker, a consultancy firm aiming to change society’s perceptions on topics considered a stigma; Muna Alnahdi, creator of The Eduvation Project, an affordable learning platform to connect educators and learners; and Abeer Mohamed, creator of the LYTE Wellness Studio, which aims to provide a supportive environment for new mothers.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA commented on the program’s impact: “By challenging the status quo and embracing social entrepreneurship as a profession, our 16 graduates are taking their commitment and passion to a new level. I believe that the intense, practical learning experience you acquired at the UK and India branches of SSE have fully equipped you to align your business interests with a social purpose.” She adds, “Your valuable contributions to the economy and society will contribute to NAMA and Badiri’s efforts to realise the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA, to empower women in the UAE and the wider Arab region, socially and economically.”

Related: Dubai Chamber Launches Fifth Cycle Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition