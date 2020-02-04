Unicorn Club

Making of the Fastest Unicorn, Udaan

When the three co-founders left Flipkart, they had no 'concrete idea' but the resolve to work together
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Making of the Fastest Unicorn, Udaan
Image credit: Udaan
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Flipkart executives Sujeet Kumar, Amod Malviya and Vaibhav Gupta quit the e-commerce giant, they did not have a concrete idea about the next venture; the only thing they knew was that they would work together.

Business to business (B2B) market was not a hot ground for startups and back in 2015-16. Investors were also not really active in the space. Players including IndiaMart’s Tolexo, ShopX, and Wydr were present.

Kumar, Malviya, and Gupta had no idea that they were going to create a business which would become India’s fastest-to-be-Unicorn, operating in the business-to-business (B2B) space catering to wholesalers among other middlemen.

Unlike, other startups were ideas come first, for these three the decision to work together came first, followed by the idea. “The initial funding, we raised was because they (investors) knew us (the team),” said Kumar during TiECon Mumbai, a start-up event.

In October 2019, Udaan (Hiveloop Technology Pvt. Ltd) raised a staggering $585 million in a funding round, which boosted its valuation to $2.8 billion. China’s Tencent, which has previously invested in ride-hailing Ola and food-delivery platform Swiggy, along with Hillhouse Capital and existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners, among others, participated in one of the largest late-stage venture rounds.

Hailing from Bhabua, a small town in Bihar, Kumar’s first aspiration was to get a well-paying job and then get into civil services. After graduating from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, Kumar did prepare for Union Public Service Commission examination but after receiving an offer from Sachin Bansal he moved to Bengaluru, India’s technology hub. “It was a quick decision. Sachin called me to Bengaluru. We spoke, I understood their plans about Flipkart and in three-four days I had moved to the city,” said Kumar during a fireside chat at the event. 

In 2015, Kumar quit WS Retail Pvt. Ltd, Flipkart’s largest seller and logistics business. He is known to develop Flipkart’s operations model from scratch, which he handled until 2012.

“When we left Flipkart, we wanted to solve a problem that a large number of people were facing. It had to be big enough to chase,” he said. The idea though seemed easy, it was quite different from a consumer-facing start-up.

“In a consumer-facing business, people can return goods for multiple reasons but in B2B they only return goods if it is defective,” said Kumar. The business is also based on trust. “Once a wholesaler knows that products on your platform are not good, they will not buy it from you because their reputation is on the line. The quality needs to be really good. No amount of discount can bring them back,” he added.

E-commerce platforms are largely driven by discounts. Major sale seasons including Flipkart’s Big Billion Sales and Amazon Inc.’s Great Indian Festival offer massive discounts on electronics, apparels and kitchenware, among others. This tactic does bring in huge traffic but once discounts are pulled out, the traffic also falls. But the same model does not work for a business-facing start-up.  

The Bengaluru-based Udaan has almost 10,000 employees and is in a rapid expansion mode.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Unicorn Club

Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns

Unicorn Club

Do These 4 Things to Become the Unicorn of Your Industry

Unicorn Club

A Southeast Asian Unicorn Aims to Create an Industrial Bridge Between India and Indonesia