Startups

Dubai-Based Cybersecurity Startup SpiderSilk Secures Funding

The seed round is led by Global Ventures, and joined by FutureTech, Xische Ventures, and a couple of angel investors, one of whom is Careem co-founder Magnus Olsson.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dubai-Based Cybersecurity Startup SpiderSilk Secures Funding
Image credit: SpiderSilk
Mossab Hussein and Rami El Malak, co-founders, SpiderSilk
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai-based cybersecurity startup SpiderSilk has successfully raised US$500,000 in a seed round led by Global Ventures, joined by FutureTech, Xische Ventures, and a couple of angel investors, one of whom is Careem co-founder Magnus Olsson. Founded in 2019 by Rami El Malak and Mosab Hussein, SpiderSilk advises companies on how to improve their cybersecurity by simulating real-life cyberattacks to uncover threats and vulnerabilities, and offering advice and support on how to protect themselves.

The co-founders, who have had previous forays into entrepreneurship (El Malak has previously founded businesses, while Hussein has had stints at startups like Careem and TaskSpotting), had noticed rising trends in the cybersecurity space, namely how complex systems open up a company’s potential vulnerabilities, as well as how open-source tools and malware can be bought and used to launch attacks, and how there aren’t many vendors addressing issues from a security as a service. “We realized that we could play a role in protecting organizations from ever-increasing cyber-threats, especially in light of the current geo-political climate,” says El Malak.

Source: SpiderSilk

The young startup has already collaborated with a few organizations in the public and private sector both regionally and globally, which include Lenovo, Panasonic, Samsung, Souq, Huawei, NavBlue and a number of government entities, one of them being Dubai Police’s cybercrime division. In 2019, SpiderSilk was in the news for finding data leak vulnerabilities at WeWork wherein a GitHub repository was found leaking confidential contracts and other data from its customers, as well as for discovering an exposed database on MoviePass’ subdomains that listed their customers’ card numbers and other personal details. Having successfully raised funds for his startup’s seed round now, El Malak advises entrepreneurs looking for investment today to keep in mind the economic climate, and carefully choose their investors.

“Money is great, but it’s never enough, El Malak says. “Strategic investors add significantly more value, even if you assume you only need money.” He adds, “Don’t get hung up on valuations and miss the big picture.” From the investor’s standpoint, Global Ventures General Partner Noor Sweid noted that her company’s investment in SpiderSilk is a nod to the growth of the cybersecurity sector, as well as the startup’s potential to be a leading player in it.

“The company is leveraging proprietary machine-driven technology to simulate real-life cyberattacks, and has already onboarded a list of regional and international clients such as the Ministry of Justice in KSA, the UAE Government Office, Huawei, and a large data analytics company in the US, amongst others,” Sweid explains. “This truly illustrates SpiderSilk’s ability to scale not only regionally, but also internationally.”

Related: "We Got Funded!" Last Mile Delivery Tech Startup Fodel Secures Investment From Dubai Cultiv8

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startups

Born In Los Angeles, Now In Abu Dhabi: Surkus Is Opening Up The World Of Experiential Marketing To All Businesses

Startups

Stress Getting To You? A Session At The Smash Room Might Be Just What You Need

Startups

Tracing The Journey To Growth Of The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem