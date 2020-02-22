The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

The Portuguese bespoke tailoring house Sacoor Brothers continues to prove it is both adaptable and premium.

February 22, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Portuguese bespoke tailoring house Sacoor Brothers continues to prove it is both adaptable and premium, with this season’s pieces boasting diversity and variety with various cuts and shades. The brand’s three-piece peak lapel made-tomeasure suit takes the frontstage in the collection, which can be paired with a single- or double-breasted waistcoat, perfect for formal nights out.

Source: Sacoor Brothers

For a more reserved look, two-piece notch lapel suits are paired with darker shades and matched with round-neck sweaters for a more causal feel. Crafted and designed with quality and functionality in mind, there are also checked and striped shirts that work in harmony with the pieces. Dark burgundy, navy and grey shades fuse closely with the pieces, while earthy brown, beige, white and yellow brightens up every look.

Source: Sacoor Brothers

Related: The Executive Selection: Digel