This Site Uses AI to Build Your Business a Logo for $19

Brand your business on your own terms with this smart logo generator.
Image credit: Georgie Cobbs
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A great logo is vital to any business, but especially new ones. Your logo is an essential part of your brand story, helping you stand out from the competition while connecting with your audience in new ways. Of course, designing a logo can also be prohibitively expensive when you're just starting out and, unless you have design expertise, you're probably not handling logo design in-house.

Luckily, technology has brought about new ways to develop great designs, including Designs.ai Logomaker, which helps you create a unique logo for just $18.99 thanks to this special offer.

Logomaker's process takes all but a few seconds. Input your company information and general logo preferences and Logomaker's AI generates hundreds of logo ideas, giving you the power to easily customize each design as you see fit. With a Premium plan, you can download your preferred logo in high-resolution files in a variety of formats and dimensions, allowing you to add your logo to everything from billboards to contracts.

The Premium plan also comes with merchandise mockups so you can see how your logo looks on t-shirts and other swag, paperwork that describes your brand's identity, and print-ready formats. Most importantly, after you've paid and selected your logo, you get full ownership.

You'll be happy to know that Logomaker has 4.5 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, and has been used by companies like Alpine Adventure, Fireball, and Lime. Normally $99, a Designs.ai Logomaker Premium Plan is just $18.99 today.

