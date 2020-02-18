HCL Tech Wins IT Contract From New Zealand's Dairy Leader Fonterra

Under the multiple-year partnership, HCL will be responsible to consolidate Fonterra's technology suppliers and consolidate IT infrastructure

February 18, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Expanding its global footprint, HCL Technologies has won a contract to modernize and manage the technology infrastructure of New Zealand-based Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, the Indian technology giant announced on Tuesday.

HCL did not disclose the size of the ‘new large’ contract.

Fonterra is a dairy nutrition company owned by more than 10,000 farmers and the company claims to be responsible for 30 per cent of the world’s total diary exports.

Under the multiple-year partnership, HCL will be responsible to consolidate Fonterra’s technology suppliers and bring together the information technology infrastructure services under one roof. “The technology edge services provided by HCL will enhance Fonterra’s employee experience, to navigate through their business operations,” HCL said in a statement.

With the current development, HCL will now have three offices in New Zealand.

“We have been supporting Fonterra for over a decade by managing its IT application support and maintenance portfolio including SAP. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Fonterra to modernize and manage the entire technology infrastructure. This will enable us to further support both Fonterra’s business strategy as well as the agri-tech sector overall in the region,” said Michael Horton, executive vice-president and country manager-Australia and New Zealand, HCL Technologies in the statement.

HCL plans to focus in supporting the local information technology ecosystem of New Zealand by investing in local skills and partnering with regional companies and tertiary education groups to develop the local expertise to fill roles over the coming years.

“Fonterra employees have said there is room for us to improve the tools and technologies we use on a daily basis at work and this partnership with HCL will allow us to make major improvements for our employees in terms of end-user experience and provide the digital foundation to our transformation initiatives,” said Piers Shore, Fonterra’s chief information officer, in the statement.