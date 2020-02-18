Technology

HCL Tech Wins IT Contract From New Zealand's Dairy Leader Fonterra

Under the multiple-year partnership, HCL will be responsible to consolidate Fonterra's technology suppliers and consolidate IT infrastructure
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
HCL Tech Wins IT Contract From New Zealand's Dairy Leader Fonterra
Image credit: HCL Technologies
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Expanding its global footprint, HCL Technologies has won a contract to modernize and manage the technology infrastructure of New Zealand-based Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, the Indian technology giant announced on Tuesday.

HCL did not disclose the size of the ‘new large’ contract.

Fonterra is a dairy nutrition company owned by more than 10,000 farmers and the company claims to be responsible for 30 per cent of the world’s total diary exports.

Under the multiple-year partnership, HCL will be responsible to consolidate Fonterra’s technology suppliers and bring together the information technology infrastructure services under one roof. “The technology edge services provided by HCL will enhance Fonterra’s employee experience, to navigate through their business operations,” HCL said in a statement.

With the current development, HCL will now have three offices in New Zealand.

“We have been supporting Fonterra for over a decade by managing its IT application support and maintenance portfolio including SAP. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Fonterra to modernize and manage the entire technology infrastructure.  This will enable us to further support both Fonterra’s business strategy as well as the agri-tech sector overall in the region,” said Michael Horton, executive vice-president and country manager-Australia and New Zealand, HCL Technologies in the statement.

HCL plans to focus in supporting the local information technology ecosystem of New Zealand by investing in local skills and partnering with regional companies and tertiary education groups to develop the local expertise to fill roles over the coming years.

“Fonterra employees have said there is room for us to improve the tools and technologies we use on a daily basis at work and this partnership with HCL will allow us to make major improvements for our employees in terms of end-user experience and provide the digital foundation to our transformation initiatives,” said Piers Shore, Fonterra’s chief information officer, in the statement. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Trends 2020: What's Going to Power the Tech Engine?

Technology

How Chatbots Are Revolutionizing the Hiring Experience

Technology

In Technology, Entrepreneurs Must Take the Biggest Shots to Make the Biggest Gains