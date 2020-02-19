35Under35

This Startup is Bridging the Gap Between Businesses and Designer Community

What makes Designhill different is its ability to provide a creative solution to every type of consumer whether it is a multinational organisation or a work-from-home mother.
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presented Entrepreneur India’s 35Under35 2020 list which included some leading names from the field of entrepreneurship and Rahul Aggarwal and Varun Aggarwal made it to the coveted list. 

Designing has been Varun Aggarwal’s hobby since childhood which developed as an innate passion with age. As a freelance designer, he faced several challenges such as lack of creative freedom, difficulty in communication with clients, lack of opportunities to work with brands and uncertainties around secured payments. This led them to the discussion around starting a dedicated marketplace to connect freelance designers with businesses as well as individuals looking for affordable creative solutions. And hence, Designhill was born. 

Today Designhill has built a community of over 150,000 designers and artists from more than 180 countries who are able to not only showcase their skills but also earn a living just by working on the platform. What makes Designhill different is its ability to provide a creative solution to every type of consumer whether it is a multinational organisation or a work-from-home mother.

All Things Design
“Our aim is to make high quality designs accessible and affordable for all. We have served over a 100,000 customers from all over the world. Our major clients include Deloitte, Microsoft, Ticketmaster, Winzip, among others,” Varun says.

In year 2019 alone, Designhill has helped generate more than 25,96,375 creatives. The community has grown by 67.7 per cent this year and the platform has generated a creative every 12.14 seconds. 

Talking about its next trigger of growth, Varun shares, “Currently we are working on many fronts like upgrading our AI and ML tech and introduction of many more innovative DIY tools for all design categories. We have huge expectations from our new service, PrintShop, a print-on-demand marketplace, which has already received applications from over 20,000 artists across the world in a span of just two months.”

(This article was first published in the February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

