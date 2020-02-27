35Under35

This Next-Gen Real Estate Developer Is Building City-Centric Assets

Vista Spaces has delivered 26 projects so far. With a commercial portfolio of over 2 million sqft, the company sold apartments worth over Rs 500 crore
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Next-Gen Real Estate Developer Is Building City-Centric Assets
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presented Entrepreneur India’s 35Under35 2020 list which included some leading names from the field of entrepreneurship and Raghuveer Veeramachaneni made it to the coveted list. 

In his experiences of working as an investment banker with PwC and then in Real Estate Private Equity, Raghuveer realized that the largest investment made by an Indian household was towards buying a home and most households felt very insecure with their developer selection. With an MBA from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Raghuveer along with Praveen Kumar, saw an opportunity to build a blue chip real estate development company focused on transparency, professionalism and reliability.

Vista Spaces has a comprehensive ecosystem of execution partners (contractor, PMC, architect) that ensures its buildings are completed on time, without any cost over-runs and are of excellent quality. The company has delivered 26 projects so far. “We’ve sold apartments worth over Rs 500 crore and our commercial portfolio is over 2 million sq. ft,” he shares.

2019 was a tough year for the industry but a breakthrough year for Vista Spaces. The NBFC crisis and the subsequent contraction of credit available to developers led to severe stress in the industry. “Since we have a great track record with our investors, we were able to take advantage of the market environment to find acquisition opportunities at the right value,” Raghuveer shares.

The company has committed capital of over Rs 700 crore at the project level. He says, “Given that real estate is a capital intensive industry, we will continually raise money and create value for our investors. We view the current economic environment and in specific this current real estate macroeconomic environment as the trigger to our next phase of growth.”

(This article was first published in the February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

35Under35

Mithila Palkar: The Rising Star

35Under35

Rohit Sharma is an Athlete Both On Field and Off Field

35Under35

The Making of India's Laughter Queen Mallika Dua