Super Plastronics Aims To Become India's Leading EMS of Consumer Electronics

February 28, 2020 3 min read

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presented Entrepreneur India’s 35Under35 2020 list which included some leading names from the field of entrepreneurship and Avneet Singh Marwah made it to the coveted list.

Super Plastronics launched Kodak HD LED televisions in India in 2016 to offer TVs at affordable price. The company today has 28 offices across India with more than 350 company-owned service centres along with 220 service centre tie-ups. 2020 is set to be a game-changer with exciting launches in terms of the kind of technology and integrations in its TVs.

Riding High on USP

The Indian customization of smart televisions is Super Plastronics’ USP. Sound and affordability are key elements for the Indian market, and this is what the company keeps in mind while launching new products in the market. The next big thing for every smart TV brand will be content, according to Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics, a Kodak Brand Licensee. “We show Indian content where it is trending. We do backward integration which then goes from state to state and when a customer enters the city name in their television, it displays regional content,” he says.

The kind of awareness, brand equity and nostalgia that Kodak enjoys in India was not a challenge for the company. Marwah reveals, “The real challenge was to convince our customers of the shift from digital picture to video technology, which is television. Our customers were gradually convinced with the idea of conversion from camera to televisions and they also liked our televisions.”

Product Line-up

Kodak currently has three series — non-smart (24, 32, 40 and 50-inch TVs), smart (32, 40- and 50-inch TVs) and 4K series (43, 50, 55- and 65-inch TVs). Today, Kodak’s share for smart TVs in the Indian market is close to 4.5 per cent. By the end of 2020, the company plans to discontinue its non-smart TV series and be fully focused on smart TVs and 4K series. Talking about channel strength, Marwah says, “In 2020, we will be available in more than 18 states in India. Currently, there are more than 1,900 counters and we are targeting more than 5,000 counters for Kodak HD LED TVs this year.”

The company is also focused on Tier-II, III cities as well as rural markets due to their scope for affordable brands. Having achieved 4.5 per cent of the Indian market share, Kodak looks to attain an 8 per cent market share.

Super Plastronics has already started working on its R&D centre in Bengaluru which will witness unique testings. “In the future, you will be seeing a lot of new technologies inbuilt in your televisions. To cope with the speed of technology, we have already started our in-house training centre where we are starting our software library,” he mentions. In the next two years, the company plans to customize its own UIs and build necessary updates in-house.

(This article was first published in the February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)