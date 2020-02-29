35Under35

How Purplle Became an Early Mover in Beauty

The online beauty marketplace start-up has recently closed a Series C round of funding led by Goldman Sachs
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Purplle Became an Early Mover in Beauty
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presented Entrepreneur India’s 35Under35 2020 list which included some leading names from the field of entrepreneurship and Suyash Katyayani and Rahul Dash made it to the coveted list. 

Taking global cues and leveraging upon the transformation of the way middle-class Indian women shop for their make-up, Suyash Katyayani along with Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash took the entrepreneurial plunge into the e-commerce sector, to give birth to Purplle.

Purplle provides a personalized digital shopping experience for consumers through the creation of detailed digital user personas and enabling users to test make-up virtually and recommending products based on their user persona, search keywords and purchase behaviour. “We are one of the pioneers in creating digitally native beauty brands in India as we offer a wide and unique assortment ofdirect-to-consumer brands which are very accessible,” Katyayani says.

The online beauty marketplace start-up has recently closed a Series C round of funding led by Goldman Sachs who invested $30m and Verinvest who invested $8m. In the past, Purplle has raised capital from Ivycap ventures, JSW ventures, Blume Ventures and many notable top tier angel investors.

2019 has been a phenomenal year for Purplle. “Early on in the year we broke even at the EBITDA level and we haven’t looked back since. We continue to achieve more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth. Our app was featured in Google I/O 2019 at the global scale. We have also expanded our fulfillment centers in 2019 and now we have over 2,00,000 sq. ft of warehousing space spread across three geographies. Our direct-to-consumer brands have seen a multifold jump in 2019. We enabled 14 million virtual makeup try-ons last year through our app and website. The total digital beauty personas created for the consumers crossed the 3 million mark,” Katyayani proudly mentions.

Pillars of Growth

  • Creating a unique supply of products/brands on the platform with partnerships from global brand houses and own direct-to-consumer brands.
  • Curation of personalized digital experiences through user personas, AR and company’s recommendation engine.
  • Creating a state-of-the-art, global supply chain of world class beauty products.

(This article was first published in the February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

35Under35

How This Logistic(al) Disruptor Built a Network of Over 1,00,000 Delivery Partners

35Under35

Super Plastronics Aims To Become India's Leading EMS of Consumer Electronics

35Under35

Mithila Palkar: The Rising Star