Daymond John Will Not Stop (Podcast)

The 'Shark Tank' superstar discusses his new book, his favorite order at Red Lobster and his prediction for a future White House resident.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Media
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

This week's guest on Get a Real Job (subscribe here) is Mr. Daymond John.

Let me tell you some stuff that you definitely already know: Daymond is a Shark on the Emmy-award-winning show Shark Tank. He founded one of the most influential clothing brands in America, FUBU. He’s an investor, a motivational speaker, an instructor and a best-selling author.

Now some stuff you might know: His new book, Powershift: Transform Any Situation, Close Any Deal, and Achieve Any Outcome, is out in stores March 10th.

Now some stuff you don't know: His favorite order at Red Lobster is...listen to the episode and find out!

 

 

 

