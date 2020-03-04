Entrepreneur Café

Raising The Bar: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Debuts In The UAE

Besides its integration of the latest 5G technology, the new line-up also boasts of unprecedented AI camera technologies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Raising The Bar: Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Debuts In The UAE
Image credit: Samsung
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Will 2020 be the year 5G takes off? It certainly looks like it, and that means we are seeing the beginning of a new decade of mobile innovation- and the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series looks set to dominate this trend with the way it’s harnessing this cutting-edge technology.

Samsung’s new lineup of smartphones, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy 20 Ultra, debuted in the UAE this week, and besides its integration of the latest 5G technology, it also boasts of unprecedented AI camera technologies.

Featuring Samsung’s largest image sensor to date, the S20 series’ camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. Galaxy S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera, while Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108MP camera, which means you can now pinch in for details you'd never have seen before.

It's also been billed as "the most secure device Samsung has ever made," as the Galaxy S20 is protected by Knox, the industry-leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through to the software level.

The Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra supports 45W Super Fast charging as well. The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard (128GB for S20, 128GB and 512GB for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra).

All of the devices feature Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. Samsung says these phones feature faster charging speeds than any Galaxy model to date- definitely a plus if you’re looking to invest in a device that works with your always-on-the-go lifestyle. 

Related: Five Apps For Entrepreneurs To Effectively Manage Their Businesses

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Smartphones

Google Explains Why the Pixel 4 Is Not a 5G Phone

Smartphones

Hands On: OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

Smartphones

Power Play: Huawei P30