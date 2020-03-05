Sachin Bansal Accused Of Dowry Harassment By Wife

Bansal's wife Priya has filed an FIR with Bengaluru's Koramangala police station accusing the former Flipkart CEO of physical and sexual abuse as well

A case of dowry harassment has been filed against Sachin Bansal by his wife Priya, according to reports.

A report by The News Minute report said Bansal’s wife Priya has filed an FIR with Bengaluru’s Koramangala police station against Sachin, his father Satprakash Aggarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin Bansal.

Citing senior police officials, a The New Indian Express report stated that Sachin along with his family left the city right after the complaint was filed. The official also informed that a team has been formed to nab them.

Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart, co-founded by Sachin, in 2018 for $16 billion marked one of the most important deals in the start-up ecosystem. While the co-founders made billion dollar exit from the company, they have also made it to the headlines infamously.

Wife Accuses Sachin For Demanding Money

In her complaint, Priya reportedly alleged that her father had given INR 11 lakh in cash during their marriage and also spent over INR 50 lakh for the wedding. Following this, Sachin allegedly physically assaulted her and demanded more money. In October last year, Sachin allegedly demanded that the properties they owned jointly must be signed over to him. Priya also accused Sachin and his family for harassing her when she refused to transfer the properties.

Apart from dowry harassment, Priya also accused Sachin for allegedly sexually harassing her sister when he visited Delhi.

According to reports, Priya has been asked to file the sexual harassment case in Delhi.

Fall Of the Flipkart Founders

After Flipkart was acquired by Walmart, Sachin exited the company with $1 billion and has been using the money to fund start-ups. He along with his friend Ankit Agarwal registered BAC Acquisitions Pvt. Ltd in Bengaluru in December 2018 which was later renamed as Navi Technologies.

At a time when Sachin’s investment in the industry is much appreciated and welcomed, this allegation has come as a shock for the Indian start-up ecosystem.

Prior to this, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal had resigned as the CEO of the company in November 2018 due to an allegation of “serious personal misconduct”, according to a statement from Walmart.