35Under35

How Bengaluru-based Axio Biosolutions Saves Lives With Shrimp Bandages

Axiostat is applied to an open wound, reacts with the blood and becomes a sticky substance that clots blood and helps stop bleeding
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Bengaluru-based Axio Biosolutions Saves Lives With Shrimp Bandages
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presented Entrepreneur India’s 35Under35 2020 list which included some leading names from the field of entrepreneurship and Leo Mavely made it to the coveted list. 

A personal experience with a bike accident completely changed the life of bio-engineering student Leo Mavely. A motorbike commuter, who had been hit by a bus, was bleeding profusely when the thought of introducing a product—that could help stop excessive bleeding—occurred to him. Axiostat is applied to an open wound, reacts with the blood and becomes a sticky substance that clots blood and helps stop bleeding. Once the patient has been given medical attention, Axiostat can be removed by the application of water. Axiostat is ready to use and can be cut to suit different wound sizes.

“Our biggest customers are the Indian Army and Paramilitary Forces who are using Axiostat for bullet and blast injuries. We currently cater to over 260 battalions includingthe BSF, NSG and paramilitary forces, among others. Today, Axiostat is a defacto product in military kits,” Mavely informs.

The company has expanded its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Gujarat Pharma Techno Park in Ahmedabad, to a capacity of over a million units annually. With this, it became the largest chitosan medical sponge manufacturer globally.

With a wide range of innovative offerings spanning pre-hospital, intra-operative and post-operative clinical needs, Axio Biosolutions’ purpose is to make meaningful impact in the surgical and wound care space globally through its patented Chitosan-based technology. “Soon, we also will be launching our products direct to consumers for emergency trauma use,” Mavely reveals.

Milestones

2014:  Axio Biosolutions started supplying to the Indian Armed Forces.

2015: Having received Series A funding from Accel and IDG Ventures, the company ventured into dental and cardio-vascular segments.
2017: Axiostat was granted patents. Soon after, it received Series B Funding from Ratan Tata’s UC-RNT Capital, Accel and IDG Ventures.

2019: MaxioCel, a ‘first of its kind’ woundcare product, was launched to accelerate healing for patients suffering from chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, to name a few.A rolled gauze was also created with chitosan, a polymer derived from the shells of shrimp, crabs and other crustaceans, to stop bleeding in minutes.

2020: With Axiostat receiving USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) clearance, it is all set to enter the US market this year.

(This article was first published in the February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

35Under35

How Cityfurnish is Revolutionizing the Furniture Industry with Easy Monthly Rentals

35Under35

QuirkyByte Thrives on Witty Analyses of Fictional Characters from Movies and Television Series

35Under35

How Verloop is Leveraging a Conversational Interface to Reach Customers at Scale