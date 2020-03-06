How HRMS Can Tackle Gender Imbalance at Workplace

Despite several measures taken across the globe, gender inequality remains consequential and multidimensional

March 6, 2020 3 min read

As per research and study by the World Economic Forum, seeing gender parity is an outlying reality or so it seems. The Global Gender Gap Report 2020 reveals that gender emancipation will not be attained for almost another 100 years. Despite several measures taken across the globe, gender inequality remains consequential and multidimensional. We can tackle the gender polarity in the workplace by implementing HRMS to redress gender diversity and gulf in the workforce.

So let’s dive in and understand how HRMS can elevate gender gap in the work environment.

Adopt ML, AI and Robotic Interviews in Hiring Process to Reduce Gender Bias



Artificial intelligence (AI) is disrupting every day in the life, including how organizations are hiring today. With new technologies in the world of AI-based hiring could help us reduce error and bias in our hiring and on-boarding processes. A stack of research has highlighted inconsistency around gender cavity. AI can be trained to ignore things such as anyone’s gender and focus on relevant aspects such as experience, skills and the potential of that person. With AI and machine learning (ML), the algorithms can be trained in such a way that it will be obtuse to gender. Machine learning can throw up the compatible candidates who are fit for the job.

Career Progression of Female Employees Through Learning Management Systems



Career progression is a significant tool for both organizations and their employees. When employees are confused about what are the career development options available to them or the business is unclear about what will be the learning path which is required to achieve the business outcomes, career progression delivered through learning management system can provide the needed clarity. Career progression of female employees conducted through LMS systems can provide the basis for an individual’s learning and a guide against which they can measure their progression.

Strong HR Policies on Gender Discrimination



At any workplace, on average one out of four women have been either physically or mentally harassed. Three in ten young women (30 per cent) said they had experienced sex discrimination when working or looking for work. Around 75 per cent of women and 58 per cent of men said women still face discrimination at workplace. Employers should take measures to avoid such misdemeanors. It is preeminent to have a strict policy against workplace offences such as gender discrimination, sexual harassment, racism, bullying and many more. Each and every organization should ensure that they have strong HR policies in place and for such offences they are penalized.

Accelerate Female Progression with Succession Planning



The prime reason why succession planning and leadership development are of extreme importance and can help in accelerating female progression are recruitment and retention of the best talent and greater leadership responsibility despite the gender variance. With succession planning in place, the progression and identification of the successor will be formal, systemic, tailored, experientially based instead of the gender biases.



Changes in societal attitudes have helped significantly, however, it is through harnessing the HRMS tech apps such as AI, ML, strong HR policies, capturing the female progression through learning management systems and succession planning in place will remove the gender gap in business once and for all.