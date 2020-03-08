Feeling Meh? Here's How You Can Break Free From Your Routine

There are things that you can do to not only figure out why you're stuck, but also learn how to get motivated and excited again.

March 8, 2020

Ever get that feeling that you’re stuck in that movie Groundhog Day? Waking up every morning, meeting the same people, having the same conversations over and over again, and laughing at the same joke every day? Well, this condition is commonly referred to as a “routine." It’s easy to fall into a routine, and eventually, you’ll feel bored, old, and stuck with nowhere to run. These feelings can be frustrating, but guess what: there are things that you can do to not only figure out why you're stuck, but also learn how to get motivated and excited again. Here's how:

1. Do one thing differently every day Take a different route to work, instead of your usual route. Walk instead of drive, go to work early rather than late every day, and take a look around you might see something you haven’t seen before.

2. Have it your way Being Arabs, we are always told what to do, and how to do it- so, instead, do things your way, the way it seems appropriate and comforting to you.

3. Switch off Sometimes we spend hundreds of hours on the internet without really achieving or learning anything. Make use of your precious time, instead of chatting or reading status updates on Facebook, have a phone conversation with one of your family members or friends, or read a good book.

4. Show up and dress up Girls often hate wearing makeup if no one is going to see it, but that’s just wrong. Dress up even if you’re going out alone, slap on some lipstick and blush even if you’re going to be home all day, and fix your hair- because taking care of yourself should be done for you, not anybody else.

5. Have some fun with lunch Have your lunch break in a different place every time. Eat something different, read a book, or talk on the phone. Remember, your lunch break is not just for lunch.

6. Move things around Re-decorate, or just move your furniture around, every once in a while. Change the position of your bed- it may sound silly, but you’d be waking up with a different perspective, literally.

7. Meet new people No matter how old you are, or how many friends you’ve got, you can never have too many friends. Meeting new people helps you break free from that so-called routine. Get out and about, talk to people you wouldn’t normally approach- they might be more fun than you've imagined.

8. Get to your bucket list Make a list of all the things you’ve wanted to do, but didn’t have the time to do it before- and start doing them. These might include learning a new language, driving a fast car, taking up surfing, or learning how to cook gourmet food. This list is a perfect way to help you stay focused on what you really like and want to do, even if you think you don’t have the skill to do it.

9. Stop procrastinating and putting things off By doing so, you’ll always have that cloud over your head, and that annoying little noise in your ears telling you to get started on what you need to do.

10. Dance Dancing can relieve stress, and can actually elevate your mood. Jump around the room, turn up the volume, and just dance like no one is watching.

Being stuck in a rut is a very exhausting habit that we simply think will wear off. But the truth is that it won’t just wear off, you'll wake up with that feeling every day, unless you do something about it. So, make the effort- and break the cycle!

