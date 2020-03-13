brand journey

How This Gems and Jewellery Company Has Retained its Lustre Over Centuries

Having achieved specialisation in gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a hundred years, KGK Group has recently diversified into real estate
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
KGK Group, founded by Shri Kesrimal Ji of Jaipur in 1905, began with a humble task of trading coloured gemstones from India. Shri Ghisilal Ji Kothari joined forces with his visionary father to expand the business from Jaipur to Chennai and Rangoon in Burma to Hong Kong. With a team of 12,000 members with offices active in Asia, Australia, North and South America, Europe and Africa, the company achieved the vertically integrated standing of mines-to-brands in the gems and jewellery industry. "We consistently strive to keep our rich heritage at the forefront while intricately weaving in new world techniques and processes to keep up to date with market evolution,” says Sanjay Kothari, Vice-Chairman, KGK Group.

Kesarimalji Kothari established his gems business in Rangoon in 1905

1915: KGK starts trading coloured gemstones in Chennai

1962: Operations established in Hong Kong

1972: Launched coloured stones operations in USA

1997: KGK awarded Sightholder status by De Beers and became an authorized bulk purchaser of rough diamonds.

1999: Jewellery manufacturing unit established in Panyu, China

2004: Fine Jewellery brand Entice by KGK Group launched in Hong Kong and later in India.

2010: KGK real estate division launched in India and is looking forward to create iconic structures with the same finesse and creativity that have been part of KGK Group’s legacy. The group acquires renowned international brands- Martin Flyer for its commercial jewellery and Gregg Ruth for its exclusive jewellery, adding value and diversity to the group’s portfolio.

Kesarimalji Kothari with his business associates at the Kothari Haveli at Johari Bazaar

2014: KGK acquires worldwide manufacturing and distribution rights for USA brand, Judith Ripka. It also opened diamond manufacturing unit in Botswana, Africa. KGK also goes into strategic alliance for mining gemstones in Brazil and Mozambique for paraiba, emeralds and rubellite.

2015: Jewellery manufacturing unit established in Bangkok to produce silver pieces. KGK acquires French jewellery brand KIROS.

2017: Russian President Vladimir Putin launched KGK’s diamond manufacturing facility in Vladivostok.

2018: Namibia Minister of Mines & Energy Tom Alweendo launched KGK’s diamond manufacturing unit in Windhoek, Namibia.

2019: Angola Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Azavedo launched KGK’s diamond manufacturing unit in Angola.

(This article was first published in the February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

