The Executive Selection: Bell & Ross

Bell & Ross' BRO3-92 Grey Lum is a timepiece that makes the cut for any kind of occasion.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This one’s for the entrepreneur on the go- whether your schedule has got back-to-back meetings on it, or just a feisty night out, Bell & Ross’ BRO3-92 Grey Lum is a timepiece that makes the cut for any kind of occasion, with its minimalist design and contemporary style set to make it a staple in your wardrobe.

Running on Swiss mechanical movement with automatic winding, the timepiece, fitted with a greygreen velvet calfskin strap, makes use of Super-LumiNova C3 watch lume on the numerals, indices, and hands on its dial, which provides optimal legibility both day and night.

Related: The Executive Selection: Zenith