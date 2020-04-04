Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: FarmHouseFresh

A 100% natural-based skincare brand.
Image credit: farmhousefreshgoods.com
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Entrepreneur Middle East

Looking for a 100% natural-based skincare brand?

Here’s FarmHouse Fresh, a US-born skincare brand with products that literally uses farm fresh ingredients. With warmer days fast approaching, we recommend making use of the brand’s nourishing masks, particularly the FarmHouse Fresh Star Soothing Avocado Mask.

Keep your skin cool and hydrated with this revitalizing mask consisting of fresh avocado butter, extract, and oil. For best results, put it in the fridge, and use it chilled for a refreshing treat after a long day.

Your skin will thank you. 

