Coronavirus: 14 Tips To Follow While Withdrawing Money From Banks and ATMs

Safety tips to follow while money transactions from Banks or ATMs to stop the epidemic from spreading.
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

COVID-19 has changed our lives. We are in a lockdown sitting on our sofas, working or relaxing. The number of new rising cases is making us fear the crisis. In the last 24-hours, there have been 227 new coronavirus cases, three deaths, making it a total of 1,251 cases in the country so far.

With the pandemic outbreak, let's be responsible for our self-care and understand the do's and don’ts of this pandemic. This is the time when you must take every step with precaution to keep ourselves, family and loved ones away from the deadly virus.

Social distancing has become an active practice of our lives but it must be followed especially when stepping out of the house. While we are trying our best to not step out of our house, we do end up going to the ATM or bank to withdraw money and to get essentials.

Make sure you keep your transaction safe and yourself even safer. 

Here are some essential tips one should follow while using the ATM machine to withdrawing cash or heading to the bank for financial work.

  1. The moment you are stepping out of the house make sure you carry a sanitizer with you.
  2. If touched anything anonymous, clean your hand instantly after that.
  3. Do not enter the ATM room when someone else is already using the machine.
  4. Carry wet wipes and tissues along with you.
  5. Do not touch your face, mouth, nose out of boredom.
  6. Don't touch anything in the bank or ATM chamber.
  7. Maintain a one-meter distance from another person in the bank or ATM station.
  8. Do not make any contact with any surface in the bank (such as windows, platforms).
  9. Meeting people or employees you know? Avoid handshakes; just do 'Namaste.'
  10. Down with a cold or cough? Kindly think about others and stay home.
  11. In case you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth with a tissue or with your elbow.
  12. Don't throw your used wipes anywhere around. If infected it might be contagious for others.
  13. Most importantly try going digital. Make payments online and all the transactions online.
  14. If traveling from your car, make sure you wipe it the moment you get in and out of it.

Digital India has been promoted for some time now, with coronavirus spreading around, let's try to go cashless to stay safe and sound.

 

