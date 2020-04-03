Why Edtech Is Becoming Investors' Delight

E-learning has a considerable potential to improve the quality and effectiveness of traditional education.

Since decades, the Indian education system has largely remained unchanged—teachers have kept the wheels turning using the same age-old tools until the dawn of education-technology based start-ups. With an array of innovations happening in every sector, education has not remained untouched; rather, it is evolving holistically. Today learning has expanded beyond the four walls of a classroom or the traditional teacher lecturing and students taking notes method.

Now, learning involves the use of a variety of resources and methodologies, such as pre-recorded lectures in regional languages, online classrooms, audio and video material, interactive learning exercises and interactive books. E-learning has a considerable potential to improve the quality and effectiveness of traditional education.

Culturally speaking, Indian parents are considered highly invested when it comes to their child’s education and willingly spend money on giving their children the best education as per their ability. Traditional educational institutions are unable to keep up with the pace of changing educational needs, thereby providing ample opportunity for edtech start-ups to explore this ripe market, which has a massive untapped potential.

A Billion Dollar Industry

Globally, the interest in edtech-based apps and websites, particularly e-learning, is on a rise. Nowadays, both students and teachers know the need for advanced learning solutions. There are many unexplored opportunities, despite the many advancements made in the edtech sector. Augmented and virtual reality-powered educational apps are still at their nascent stages. E-learning aids have also received a tremendously positive response from investors who realize the massive amount of unexplored opportunities in the educational-technology industry.

The iGeneration Is All about Technology

For the modern generation, information technology is increasingly redefining the face of contemporary education. E-learning is expanding the reach of education to the remote parts of India, where anyone with a smartphone and an Internet connection can be a part of a virtual classroom or explore the realms of full-time to part-time skill-based online courses. Edtech is keenly attracting the attention of investors, along with those associated with the educational sector.

Life-long Learning Has Become a Necessity

Concepts, technologies and information—they seem to be becoming obsolete at a shockingly fast pace. What the students are learning today in school may become outdated by the time they graduate. From medicine to architecture—everything is evolving at a breakneck pace. Micro-learning has become a necessity—the only way to survive in the professional world is by upgrading one’s skills routinely. The edtech industry shows promising potential as businesses are also increasingly encouraging their employees to enhance their skills to keep up with automated processes at work and global markets.

Emerging Trends in E-Learning

Tech innovations such as augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, 3D technology and robotics are showing real and tangible benefits by significantly reducing the cost of education, breaking down geographical barriers, and encouraging a goal-driven educational model over the conventional curriculum. Mobile learning is becoming a part of the educational system, be it at educational institutions or home, we now have access to education on the move. Mobile devices are no more being used just for entertainment or business; they are no more a distraction from learning, rather an integral part of it.

Edtech companies are effectively combining the power of technology and the thirst for knowledge to provide a highly scalable educational system. These factors, coupled with the increasing penetration of smartphones and low-cost Internet, is allowing edtech companies to scale expeditiously fueled by astute investors who know the importance of high-quality education at affordable prices.