Dubai Chamber President And CEO H.E. Hamad Buamim's Message For Dubai's Business Community

"It is in difficult times like these we need to unite and lead the way to maintain a positive spirit around us."

April 9, 2020 2 min read

This is the text from a letter that H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & industry, sent to the business community in Dubai.

During these challenging times that are affecting us all personally and professionally, I would like to let you know that our support to you and your business is of utmost priority.

Business continuity will remain our primary focus. While these are unusual circumstances, Dubai Chamber has taken all the necessary measures to ensure your safety and your ability to continue receiving the services that you need to meet your business requirements.

98% of our services are available online, and I would like to encourage you to use these digital channels. Here is a quick link that will take you directly to all our e-services including: membership and trade documentation, business research, legal information, mediation, attestation, credit rating services, to name a few.

Also, our customer service staff are available via phone or email, to help you navigate our online tools and answer any queries you might have. Although some of our staff are working remotely, it is business as usual at the Dubai Chamber, and we will support you in any way that we can.

As key influencers of Dubai’s economy, I call on all private sector companies to adopt responsible best practices for their staff, clients and community. It is in difficult times like these we need to unite and lead the way to maintain a positive spirit around us.

Let us all adhere to the recommendations of the competent health authorities and the measures advocated by them for personal hygiene, and social distancing. We are confident in our wise leadership and the preventive measures that they are taking to ensure everyone’s safety.

Also, I recommend referring to official sources like the World Health Organisation and the Dubai Media Office to stay up-to-date with the latest international and local news. We are sincerely committed to ensuring uninterrupted continuity of your economic activities whilst ensuring your wellbeing.

Stay informed. Stay Safe.

