Oh, Snap: Honor 9X Pro

When you need it, the camera pops up, snaps a selfie in one second flat, and automatically retracts. How's that for a wow factor?
Oh, Snap: Honor 9X Pro
Image credit: HiHonor.com
Honor 9X Pro is designed to help you focus and make the most of your smartphone. It has a 6.59-inch FullView Display and a full camera that’s hidden away in the body of the phone.

Honor 9X Pro smartphone

When you need it, the camera pops up, snaps a selfie in one second flat, and automatically retracts. How’s that for a wow factor? It sports a 48MP triple rear camera with AI Super Night Mode to get the perfect photo in low light.

Powered by a 7nm Kirin 810 AI Chipset, Honor 9X has a smooth back panel designed to create a glimmering X-effect to dazzle onlookers when they see the device in use. 

