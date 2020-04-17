Oh, Snap: Honor 9X Pro

April 17, 2020 1 min read

Honor 9X Pro is designed to help you focus and make the most of your smartphone. It has a 6.59-inch FullView Display and a full camera that’s hidden away in the body of the phone.

When you need it, the camera pops up, snaps a selfie in one second flat, and automatically retracts. How’s that for a wow factor? It sports a 48MP triple rear camera with AI Super Night Mode to get the perfect photo in low light.

Powered by a 7nm Kirin 810 AI Chipset, Honor 9X has a smooth back panel designed to create a glimmering X-effect to dazzle onlookers when they see the device in use.

