Make Social Distancing Productive With This Deal on Rosetta Stone and More

April 22, 2020

Most of the country is social distancing to help flatten the curve, two phrases that just a month ago meant nothing to most people. Now we're fully embroiled in a new world of working and living in isolation, changing our lifestyles for the benefit of all. Unfortunately, that means many, many of us are likely extremely bored at this point, having churned through books, movie lists and Netflix shows. It's time to get a little more creative with how you spend your time.

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle was made to help you thrive through quarantine and come out the other side feeling more empowered than ever. Here's what it includes.

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone has been called the Gold Standard of language learning software and has been trusted for 27 years by organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor. This award-winning program offers an intuitive, immersive language training method, helping you read, write and speak new languages like a native. With their proprietary speech-recognition technology, practical curriculum and level-based educational strategies, Rosetta Stone will let you learn a new language in quarantine. With this deal, you'll get lifetime access to 24 language education programs.

12min Micro Book Library

Earning positive reviews from The Economic Times and HuffPost, 12min is the innovative solution to getting through your reading list faster than ever. This platform gives you instant access to hundreds of micro books distilled into text or audio files designed to be consumed in just 12 minutes. Every month, you'll get 30 new titles to work through, in addition to complete access to their extensive library. You can find micro books in all kinds of genres and read them immediately or send them to your Kindle Account to read offline.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

VPN Unlimited is the best-selling VPN of all-time. Considering you're likely spending a lot more time online, it's a good idea to give yourself the browsing protection you need. This VPN gives you complete security and anonymity online without imposing speed or bandwidth limits. You can even bypass geographic restrictions to enjoy the internet as it is in other countries.

Sold separately, these lifetime subscriptions would cost more than $800, but you can get them together in The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle for just $199 today.