Learning

Make Social Distancing Productive With This Deal on Rosetta Stone and More

Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone, 12min and others.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Make Social Distancing Productive With This Deal on Rosetta Stone and More
Image credit: Becca Tapert
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most of the country is social distancing to help flatten the curve, two phrases that just a month ago meant nothing to most people. Now we're fully embroiled in a new world of working and living in isolation, changing our lifestyles for the benefit of all. Unfortunately, that means many, many of us are likely extremely bored at this point, having churned through books, movie lists and Netflix shows. It's time to get a little more creative with how you spend your time.

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle was made to help you thrive through quarantine and come out the other side feeling more empowered than ever. Here's what it includes.

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone has been called the Gold Standard of language learning software and has been trusted for 27 years by organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor. This award-winning program offers an intuitive, immersive language training method, helping you read, write and speak new languages like a native. With their proprietary speech-recognition technology, practical curriculum and level-based educational strategies, Rosetta Stone will let you learn a new language in quarantine. With this deal, you'll get lifetime access to 24 language education programs.

12min Micro Book Library

Earning positive reviews from The Economic Times and HuffPost, 12min is the innovative solution to getting through your reading list faster than ever. This platform gives you instant access to hundreds of micro books distilled into text or audio files designed to be consumed in just 12 minutes. Every month, you'll get 30 new titles to work through, in addition to complete access to their extensive library. You can find micro books in all kinds of genres and read them immediately or send them to your Kindle Account to read offline.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

VPN Unlimited is the best-selling VPN of all-time. Considering you're likely spending a lot more time online, it's a good idea to give yourself the browsing protection you need. This VPN gives you complete security and anonymity online without imposing speed or bandwidth limits. You can even bypass geographic restrictions to enjoy the internet as it is in other countries.

Sold separately, these lifetime subscriptions would cost more than $800, but you can get them together in The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle for just $199 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Learning

Here's the Secret to Absorbing Key Ideas from Stacks of Business Books Every Year

Learning

Stay Sharp While Social Distancing with This Deal on Rosetta Stone, Microbooks, and More

Learning

10 Skills You Can Master During Isolation