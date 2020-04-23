The Invoicing Tool Every Small Business Should Know About

April 23, 2020 2 min read

Invoicing is an essential aspect of any entrepreneurial venture. It's also an incredibly annoying one. Small businesses have to get paid, but organizing invoices, sending them and keeping track of when (or if) they've been paid becomes an irritating process. While digitization has made things a little easier, there are still many hiccups in the invoicing process.

If this sounds familiar, it may be time to check out Invoice Crowd.

Invoice Crowd is a web-based platform designed specifically for small to medium-size businesses to run their invoicing, payment processing and business outreach more effectively than ever. This feature-rich application allows you to create compelling proposals, easily understand invoices and automate secure and fast payments so you get the money you need to operate your business fast.

In one dashboard, you can see an advanced, consolidated and intuitive overview of your company's estimations and accounts receivable and mass schedule individual or multiple customer invoices to streamline the collections process. Then the program lets you schedule payment reminders, facilitates partial payments and applies late fees where applicable. Invoice Crowd lets you accept payments via credit cards, PayPal payments and ACH transfers and lets you manage up to five business profiles and 200 customer profiles from a single account. You can also add your entire team to streamline collaboration.

Invoice Crowd has earned rave reviews on Product Hunt, TrustPilot and Capterra because it's so user-friendly and helpful for businesses. Whether you're trying to win new clients or make life easier for your current ones, Invoice Crowd has your back.