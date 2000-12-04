Finance

Deciphering Your P&L

How to calculate your "working capital movement"
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I've recently been asked to show working capital movement (WCM) in my profit and loss analysis. Could you please explain what WCM is and how I calculate it? I'm not an accounting genius so please treat me like a fool and don't baffle me."

A: Thanks for the great question, but I can't really make you feel like a fool. Working capital movement is not a term I'm familiar with-neither is my bookkeeper or accountant. We're assuming it has something to do with cash flow. Here's what I recommend:

Ask the person requiring this information exactly what he or she is looking for. Don't allow yourself to feel inadequate for your financial literacy level. This stuff isn't taught in school, and the term WCM isn't commonly used. You can learn to be a financial whiz, and you're on your way by asking questions.

Certainly cash flow management along with tracking current assets and current liabilities is necessary. You can record current assets (cash, accounts receivable and inventory) and compare them to current liabilities (accounts payable-bills that are due.) This is called current ratio. It tells you how solvent you are-how easily you can pay your bills. I suggest calculating this ratio on a weekly basis.

Take the inventory out of the equation and try it again. This is called the quick ratio or acid test. You're looking for a 2:1 or better acid test to really sleep well at night. If you're too tight on this ratio or if you have more in current liabilities than you do in current assets, then you could be going deeper into debt just to pay bills.

I've created short, simple explanations of the balance sheet and the income statement in my book, Where Did the Money Go? Check it out at www.BareBonesBiz.com. Also look for the glossary on the site-it's got lots of simple explanations of common accounting and finance terms.

The financials are just the scorecards in the game of business. Don't be intimidated by the lingo. Frankly, I think a lot of accounting and finance professionals use fancy words to impress people. The jargon is confusing. By asking great questions like this, you're well on your way to financial literacy.

Author Ellen Rohr nearly starved in her family's small contracting business-until she learned how to manage money. "Do what you love, certainly," she says, "but the money won't just take care of itself." Ellen's pricey college education didn't prepare her for real-world business. "Financial business basics aren't that difficult...but where do you learn them? Unfortunately, business literacy isn't taught in school. I teach the basics and take the mystery out of making money." Ellen's mission as an author, columnist and seminar leader is to help people make a living doing what they love.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps