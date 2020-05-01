Watch This: Honor MagicWatch 2

May 1, 2020 1 min read

MagicWatch 2 by Honor runs as long as you can with a 14-day battery life and a Kirin A1 Chipset.

Equipped with industry-leading health and wellness monitoring technologies, MagicWatch 2 gives you precise health insights when you need it, while keeping you fully connected.

This wearable device has brilliant features including dual satellite positioning, a heart rate monitor, built-in speaker and microphone, and access to smartphone functions as well.

Plus, the stainless steel design and stylish accessories keep you looking good.

