Watch This: Honor MagicWatch 2
MagicWatch 2 by Honor runs as long as you can with a 14-day battery life and a Kirin A1 Chipset.
Equipped with industry-leading health and wellness monitoring technologies, MagicWatch 2 gives you precise health insights when you need it, while keeping you fully connected.
This wearable device has brilliant features including dual satellite positioning, a heart rate monitor, built-in speaker and microphone, and access to smartphone functions as well.
Plus, the stainless steel design and stylish accessories keep you looking good.
