Technology

Watch This: Honor MagicWatch 2

Equipped with industry-leading health and wellness monitoring technologies, MagicWatch 2 gives you precise health insights when you need it, while keeping you fully connected.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch This: Honor MagicWatch 2
Image credit: Honor
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MagicWatch 2 by Honor runs as long as you can with a 14-day battery life and a Kirin A1 Chipset.

Equipped with industry-leading health and wellness monitoring technologies, MagicWatch 2 gives you precise health insights when you need it, while keeping you fully connected.

This wearable device has brilliant features including dual satellite positioning, a heart rate monitor, built-in speaker and microphone, and access to smartphone functions as well.

Plus, the stainless steel design and stylish accessories keep you looking good. 

Related: Oh, Snap: Honor 9X Pro

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Think About It: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 And X13 Yoga

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab