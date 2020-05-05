Get a Real Job

Super 70s Sports: How a College Professor Turned His Hilarious Hobby Into a Social Media Business

Meet the sweet bastard behind one of the funniest Twitter accounts in human history.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Super 70s Sports: How a College Professor Turned His Hilarious Hobby Into a Social Media Business
Image credit: Walt Disney Television Photo Archives | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

My guest on this week's episode of Get a Real Job is the wizard behind the curtain of Super 70s Sports, a Twitter account that very well may be the reason that God invented social media.

As his 350,000+ followers know, Ricky Cobb has an unparalleled talent for unearthing ridiculous vintage sports and toy photos and plastering them with hilarious captions. During our discussion, Ricky (whose day job is teaching sociology at Moraine Valley Community College in Illinois) and I talked about how he got started, how he grew his hobby into a business and, of course, the enduring power of big bushy mustaches and sequined short shorts.

Thanks as always for listening! 

Ricky Cobb in the wild

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Get a Real Job

'Deadliest Catch' Captains Explain Working and Living in Pure Chaos

Get a Real Job

Social Distancing Mental Health Tips From a NASA Astronaut Who Lived in Space

Get a Real Job

From Climbing Everest to Being Trapped on a Deserted Island: Confessions of a Serial Adventure