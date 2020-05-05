Super 70s Sports: How a College Professor Turned His Hilarious Hobby Into a Social Media Business

May 5, 2020 1 min read

My guest on this week's episode of Get a Real Job is the wizard behind the curtain of Super 70s Sports, a Twitter account that very well may be the reason that God invented social media.

As his 350,000+ followers know, Ricky Cobb has an unparalleled talent for unearthing ridiculous vintage sports and toy photos and plastering them with hilarious captions. During our discussion, Ricky (whose day job is teaching sociology at Moraine Valley Community College in Illinois) and I talked about how he got started, how he grew his hobby into a business and, of course, the enduring power of big bushy mustaches and sequined short shorts.

Thanks as always for listening!

Ricky Cobb in the wild