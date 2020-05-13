If You're an Entrepreneur, It's Time to Learn Another Language

May 13, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business today is a global affair. It's easier than ever for companies to do business internationally, which means knowing more than one language is more important than ever. In 2015, Bill Gates said his biggest regret in life is that he speaks only English. He's doing just fine regardless, but as an entrepreneur, that should tell you that a second language can help you go far in business.

Ultimately, a new language comes down to persistence and having the right training program. Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning app and has earned rave reviews from the likes of PCMag, The Economist, and was even named 2016's Most Innovative Company in Education by Fast Company.

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and is currently helping millions of people speak a new language confidently. Their curriculum is founded on 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that you can conveniently fit into your schedule. You'll focus on useful topics, from travel and business to food and family. Their speech recognition technology helps keep your pronunciation on point while personalized review sessions help you zero-in on concepts that you're struggling with. You can even access courses, lessons, and reviews offline by downloading them beforehand. All of their learning programs are designed to take you from an absolute beginner to a fluent speaker in no time.

Babbel is currently available in 14 languages, including Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, and more. You can get lifetime access to all of Babbel's language education programs for 60 percent off $399 today at just $159. This deal is ending this week, so be sure to take advantage.