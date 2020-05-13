ERP Solutions: A Game-changer For Society Living

May 13, 2020 3 min read

Rapid urbanization combined with increasing land prices and preference for amenties and facilities have given people enough reason to prefer cluster living such as in society apartments over individual houses.

Despite having security guards and other security measures in place, the usage of manual record-keeping methods makes security management a nightmare. In the absence of an effective and automated system, monitoring of the constant movement of guest and service staff—including maids, drivers, delivery personnel and courier services, among others, becomes difficult. This is where visitor and community management apps come into play. From seeking domestic help to monitoring visitor entry and pre-authorizing guest visits, society members can track all these activities from any place, anytime through their smartphone. Moreover, since the automated system can record all the visual and digital data regarding entries and exits, it makes society more secure.

Why Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)?

But visitor management is just one part of the solution. Imagine what financial management trouble societies with over hundreds of apartments must be struggling with. Manual record-keeping is always prone to errors. This is where ERP solutions come to the picture. Aside from connecting members on a single platform, a visitor and community management app integrated with financial module helps reduce operational complexities. It seamlessly connects all stakeholders, the admin (builder), the residents and the staff.

ERP is a combination of multiple features put together such as asset management and facility management but most importantly it simplifies financial management through automated billing and accounting.

Is it enough to have a society management app integrated with ERP?

While some visitor and society management apps have a financial module, most of them are quite dated and haven’t reinvented themselves with current times.

A best in class ERP solution is one that has to be efficient and address the complex needs of residents. The software has to be equipped with tasks such as user management, income and expense management, assets, inventory and purchase management, staff management, finance and accounting, and facility booking. On top of that, it has to be user friendly. A condominium requires a single integrated automation platform to manage all tasks through a single dashboard for admin and its residents.

Also, one of the biggest advantage of the latest ERP modules is that they are located on cloud and can therefore be accessed from anywhere.

Here’s what you must check

Today, various start-ups and emerging players in the real estate space are coming out with visitor and society management sytems with ERP solutions to efficiently manage residential societies. With these systems in place, not only can residents lead an organized life but can also ensure their utmost safety and transparency at every step. These systems are an ideal way to manage large societies through easy to use technology through dues tracking and payment, parking, notices, e-bills, accounting, visitor management, asset management and staff attendance. They are here to minimize the problems associated with manual management and can efficiently reduce staffing requirements. But it is always helpful to check if the app your society is on-boarding would help the process become transparent and easy rather than intimidating you with better-be-extinct software. While you’re at it, check for one that can be customized to your requirements.