Saurabh Garg
Cofounder & CBO, NoBroker.com
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Ensuring 'Aatmanirbhar' Real Estate in 2021
The push towards the development of infrastructure across the country in the Union Budget highlighted that the government is cognizant of the fact that real estate, alongside agriculture, is the backbone of the country's economy
Things To Consider When Applying For a Home Loan
Home loans comprise an integral part of the home building or buying experience and multiple factors determine your eligibility
Pandemic Shifts Demand From PGs To Shared Accommodation and Co-living
Since it was difficult for many professionals to return to their homes safely amidst multiple lockdowns and due to work priorities, our latest survey indicates some insecurity is brewing in the PG accommodation sector
Technology and Affordable Housing To Bring Real Estate Up To Speed
Here are a few realities that are changing the realty landscape
ERP Solutions: A Game-changer For Society Living
Is your society still using a dated ERP module?
Real Estate, Real Challenges: The Struggles of Building a Start-Up in the Real Estate Segment
Use of technology to address the gaps in the property discovery and search experience, and to eliminate brokers from the supply chain