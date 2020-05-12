In The Spotlight: SAIF Zone's Sustained Effort To Develop Businesses

May 12, 2020 4 min read

Sharjah is becoming one of the more vibrant places to open up a new business, and this is no different at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), which offers a host of benefits and privileges to entrepreneurs looking to push their profitability higher and give their businesses a competitive edge. Here's why.

Ranked among an elite list of "Superbrands," SAIF Zone offers today's businesses unrivaled, tax-friendly benefits combined with flexible recruitment rules and complete ownership and repatriation in a designated free zone. Not surprisingly, today, SAIF Zone has a long list of companies that serve as a testimony to its unwavering business principles since 1995.

Setting up a business at SAIF Zone comes with a host of benefits and privileges to give you an extra edge. More importantly, every detail is thoughtfully structured to focus solely on creating a favourable working environment to grow your business.

SAIF Zone offers tax-friendly benefits such as 100% exemption from corporate and personal income taxes, complete ownership and repatriation of funds, and flexible recruitment rules, plus many other benefits depending on a chosen type of registration. The benefits can be particularly helpful for startups who already expend a lot of funding to begin their business.

It also offers a single-window approach with its service team being able to deliver licenses and permits within one hour. When it comes to the types of business licenses, SAIF Zone offers different options -Trade, Service, and Industrial– allowing entrepreneurs to represent their businesses correctly.

Getting the right facility for your business operations is key to your business growth. At SAIF Zone, business experts will advise on picking the right facility from a range of existing plots, customizable warehouses, and land plots in multiple sizes depending on the nature of your business and the number of visas you require.

The flexible nature of the warehouse offers numerous benefits and comes in four different pre-built sizes 125sqm, 250sqm, 400sqm, and 600sqm that can spur your business. The warehouse's state-of-the-art infrastructure provides several advantages which include:

Ready to move-in, civil defense approve warehouses

Built-in air conditioned offices and pantry.

Pre-connected with high electricity load and water

Double skin roof cladding and transparent roofing for natural sunlight

Industrial exhaust to control the temperature within

Natural wind exhaust and in-built sprinkler system

Ample free parking

If you would instead construct your business facility, SAIF Zone has plots of land, which vary from 2,500 sqm and above, to make your custom-build warehouse/factories.

So what is on offer, in terms of office space options?

SAIF Office : A cost-effective furnished space with advanced IT/telecommunications infrastructure that can be used for 24 hours on a non-sharing basis, and gives you three visa options.

: A cost-effective furnished space with advanced IT/telecommunications infrastructure that can be used for 24 hours on a non-sharing basis, and gives you three visa options. SAIF Executive Office : A semi-furnished, customizable space that covers all utility charges, including air conditioning, water, electricity, and an advanced IT/telecommunications infrastructure, and gives you five visa options.

: A semi-furnished, customizable space that covers all utility charges, including air conditioning, water, electricity, and an advanced IT/telecommunications infrastructure, and gives you five visa options. SAIF Suite: A fully furnished space that comes with an executive suite office which would be ideal for commercial, service and consultancy businesses, secretarial and business centre services, and gives you eight visa options.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing economic uncertainty, SAIF Zone has introduced special business packages, and flexible payment plans to help alleviate the pressure businesses are facing. SAIF Office, Executive Office, and Suite spaces will have discounted rates, valid until June 30th 2020, starting from AED10,800. Click here for more details.

Meanwhile, warehouse space is now being offered at a very special discounted package that includes license fee, reduced rent rates, 50% discount in e-channel deposit and company registration charges, and the option of a flexible payment plan up to five months. Click here for more details.

We know that much of the success in business depends on your belief that you can and will reach your goals, as well as on the inspirational and supportive environment you find yourself in.

If you're about to enter the world of startups, or you're already a part of it, we're not going to wish you luck. Luck is not going to solve your problems. Instead, we want you to make smart choices, and not be afraid to face all the challenges.

So, if you're looking for a quick startup process that is aligned to your business needs in the early days, SAIF Zone is your safe bet. With all these on offer, don't miss out, and to help you join this club, SAIF Zone has an exclusive offer for Entrepreneur Middle East readers. To know more about the offer, fill in your details below, and one of our team will get in touch with you!

