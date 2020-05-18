Stimulus

Today Is Officially the Deadline for Companies to Return Their SBA PPP Loans

Businesses that received big bucks from the government stimulus fund are on the clock. And that could mean more money available for everyone else.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Today Is Officially the Deadline for Companies to Return Their SBA PPP Loans
Image credit: Getty Images/Enterline Design Services LLC

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Digital Content Director
2 min read

This is not a drill. If you received a loan from the Small Business Association's Paycheck Protection Program in excess of $2 million and wish to return it, lest risk an audit or investigation into whether you applied for and were granted funds in bad faith, today is the day. (See items 43-46 on the SBA's seemingly infinitely scrolling list of FAQs.)

As we've reported over the past couple of weeks, the safe-harbor window for companies who may have made themselves vulnerable to unwanted scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Treasury has continually widened. And in addition, a broad presumption of good faith was ultimately extended to recipients of loans under that $2 million threshold. 

Still, publicly-traded entities of all sizes, including those whose loans have ranged between $1 and $2 million, have continued to send their remittances back to the SBA. And while a number of those companies have stated that they acted within the SBA guidance as originally outlined, there will undeniably be more money available for privately-owned companies struggling to keep their doors open in time for widespread lockdown restrictions to ease.

It is unclear exactly how quickly and expansively the sum total of returned funds will be redistributed to businesses waiting in the queue, but in the meanwhile, we recommend referring to our extensive, ongoing coverage of all things SBA PPP — and crisis management in the age of quarantine — at the following links.

Related: Recovery

Related: Stimulus

Related: Crisis Management

Related: News and Trends

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Stimulus

Should I Return My Small-Business Loan? (Updated)

Stimulus

You Now Have An Extra Week to Return Your SBA PPP Loan (Updated)

Stimulus

Self-Employed With No Employees? You Can Still Get a PPP Loan