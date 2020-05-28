This Start-Up Is Adding a Layer of AI To Video Feeds

May 28, 2020 3 min read

Imagine being able to train a system so as to identify from a live closed circuit television (CCTV) feed how many people are working on a particular job, the number of customers visiting a retail store, their age and gender, among other things. Not only does it provide enterprises with a lot of actionable data, it also takes away the element of human error by a significant margin.

Bengaluru-based Integration Wizards Solutions (IWS) is one such company that has developed technology that can do this and more. “We can analyze images at a very high fps real-time to provide up to 99.5 percent accuracy in most scenarios,” says Kunal Kislay, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Founded in 2014, IWS started with enterprise mobility, creating a platform that would allow for seamless communication across devices. While the computer vision AI solution is their latest offering, the platform has also incorporated industrial IoT and mobile device management over time.

The computer vision solution, called IRIS AI, has had several large scale deployments, one among them being the world’s 2nd largest two-wheeler manufacturer using it to track movement of vehicles in its manufacturing plant. In fact, to deal with the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, it trained the algorithm to track face-mask usage and to monitor social distancing, while also incorporating thermal screening.

IRIS AI utilizes deep neural networks to process data from live video feeds from cameras and is trained to identify people as well as objects.

“The key feature that distinguishes us from the rest is that IRIS works on any existing CCTV infrastructure. This helps us deploy our solution quickly and efficiently and also reduces the overall cost of the solution compared to other solutions that rely on infrastructure overhaul,” says Kislay.

The fact that it works on any cloud platform with an on-prem deployment option available has helped it gain clients with various requirements across geographies.

IWS currently has offices in India and the US with customers across 16 countries. “Our partners in the Middle East, Europe, and South America have helped us in our global presence. Integration Wizards Europe is going to be a new addition to the organization, which will be our official expansion into the European market.”

Profitable from the first year of operations, IWS’ biggest challenge has been convincing customers about the benefits of AI adoption, according to Kislay. Just like every first mover in every domain,the company also works through a series of proof of concepts and pilots to convince the customer of a very quick return on investment, he says.

“We also share existing success stories that are always backed by numbers. Because our solution is based on CCTV footage, sometimes it helps to show, rather than talk about what our solution can do,” says Kislay.