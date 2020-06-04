5 Best Smartwatches in the Market Under 5000

June 4, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Smart Technology seems to have taken over our lives - with it being applied in so many useful devices that we operate daily. From our mobile phones, televisions, and even lighting, smart-tech has made its place seamlessly in our world. While every tech device is making its name, smartwatch popularity has rapidly grown in recent years.

A smartwatch is a perfect device for those inclined towards fitness and physical well-being. The device is designed majorly to accurately record and supplement daily physical activity. There has been a recent shift towards focusing on ones with both mental and physical well-being, this has further increased the popularity of smartwatches as an ideal fitness companion.

While good smartwatches are available across different brands and price ranges, Entrepreneur India has handpicked and reviewed five smartwatches below INR 5000 that are worth having.

Amazfit Bip S

Amazfit has cemented its position as one of the leading players in the smartwatch market with a diverse list of products catering to different price ranges. The Amazfit Bip S has just been laucnhed. The highlist of tis smartwatch is its power-packed battery life that lasts up to 40 days under standard usage patterns and sleep tracking with ultra-lightweight and thin body design. It has other features like colorful transflective display, 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth music control, and built-in GPS. The latest model comes with a (Personal Activity Intelligence) Assessment System curated by Huami which offers personalized insights that help you measure the impact of your physical activity.

Price: INR 4,999

Realme Smartwatch

Just like the Amazfit Bip S, even Realme Smartwatch is a new entrant in the smartwatch market. The device dons 1.4-inch LCD-screen, detachable straps available in a variety of colors. Along with heart-rate & sleep monitoring, the watch also has 14 different sports modes which is quite impressive. The standard battery life is approximately 9 days, however, on the battery saving mode, this figure can easily be pushed to 20.

Price: INR 3,999

Noise Color Fit Pro 2

Noise Colour Fit Pro 2 is quite similar to its first model and has a bright 1.3 inch LCD screen. Unlike other smartwatches, this one comes with detachable straps which allows you to play around with unique color combinations and change your style now and then. It has a battery life of 210 mAh battery that can last up to 10-day. The devices record your sleep, heart-rate, step-counting, etc, and includes standard sports modes such as running, walking, climbing, cycling, and even a music control option.

Price: INR 3,499

Mevofit Race Dive

MevoFit is quite known for designing and manufacturing budget smartwatches and fitness bands. The MevoFit Race is a perfect pick for those into regular workout sessions. The device design is very minimal with a circle-shaped 0.96-inch OLED panel dial with an alloy framed border, silicone strap, and bluetooth v4.1. It allows you to see push notifications from the phone apps on the smartwatch screen. The device monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. This smartwatch is powered by a 100mAh rechargeable battery which can last up to 4 to 5 days.

Price: INR 2,690

Lenovo Carme

Lenovo has been a prominent player in the smart wearables market for a while now. The device has a bulky square-shaped watch body with a removable rubber strap and is water-resistant. It comes with a 1.3-inch IPS LCD display which isn't touch-screen like other smartwatches. The device has other features like heart rate scanner, body metabolism measurements, fitness services such as sleep tracking, step counter, calorie burn measurement, etc. It has is packed with 250mAh rechargeable battery which lasts up to 2-3 days.

Price: INR 4,999