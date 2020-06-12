How to Draw a Work-life Balance and Succeed in Both Fronts

June 12, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Life is like walking on a rope where you have to balance yourself and everything in your life to successfully reach the end. To be successful in life, one has to balance well between their job and personal life.

Work-life and your personal life are two very important pillars of life. While work gives you money and fulfills your material needs, your personal life gives you the happiness and medium of living. Working is an essential part of our lives and everyone has to work to survive. But at the same time, we must provide time to ourselves, our families, and friends. Our personal development is as necessary as our career growth.

Apart from work, we need to focus on three things that are very essential for our growth as a person and growth in the field of our jobs. These are physical health, mental health, and spiritual health. So let’s see how they help us to be a better person as a whole and help us balance our life in all aspects of life.

We work to fulfill our basic needs and wants. However, we sometimes forget how important it is to maintain a healthy diet and stay fit by exercising regularly. It’s important to sleep well and take a balanced diet. Every working person should take care of himself/herself along with people dependent upon him/her. A proper schedule should be followed by every working person to ensure physiological, safety, belongingness, esteem, and self-actualization needs. Our physical health is very important to be efficient in our work and increase our potential to work and balance your personal life well.

Physical health and mental health are co-related. If we are physically healthy, it will make us feel better mentally and vice-versa. Our mental health and internal happiness are very essential to achieve success in our careers and personal life. How can you succeed in your life if you are not internally happy?

Our spirituality plays a vital role in our lives. What we believe, what we think, how we look at the world, everything affects us and our lives.

Along with this, it is very important that whatever we are doing, it is helping us to grow, to evolve, to accept. Along with earning money, we also need to get knowledge, get experiences, and developing into mature and good human beings. And for this, we need to focus on our personal life too.

Working hard all day and night will make a steep growth on your career scale. You can become very rich, owns all the luxuries in life but if you lose yourself into your work, you miss out on a lot of things in personal life. Our work should provide us four things for sure. A good amount of money which can help us lead a quality life, constant growth in work as well as a person, a sufficient amount of time for ourselves to spend with our families, friends and ourselves for our betterment, and satisfaction and happiness with what we are doing in our lives.

Surely our lives are not as idealistic as we make it sound. We do have ups and downs in any part of our life but we should learn how to balance them and not affecting others, because of one. We also need to make sure that there is a clear distinction between our work-time and leisure-time and we should make the best possible utilization of it.

Today if you’re a working person, it is very important that you have to be on your toes maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Sure working is good but along with that, emotional support from your family, partner, and friends is also a must. Work is an important part of our life and for many people, it is often the most important and biggest part of their lives but we need to realize that it should remain a “part” of our life and not our life. Success doesn’t only count getting a huge number in your accounts or getting fame. Yes, people might term you as a very “successful man” but it is not true until you are happy with it and feel it from within because obviously, money can’t buy you internal peace, happiness, and satisfaction.