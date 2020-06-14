Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds With Suzanne Al Houby, The First Arab Woman To Climb Mount Everest

June 14, 2020 3 min read

Do you have difficulties sustaining your focus? Is it hard for your to manage your frustration and continue working on a long term project? Do you often criticize yourself for not following through on your plans?

While focus, discipline, and perseverance might not always come to us naturally, they can be learned.

For that reason, the second edition of Entrepreneur Middle East Live’s Against All Odds series of conversations with enterprising women, will host Suzanne Al Houby, the first Arab woman to climb Mount Everest and the Seven Summits.

Staged in partnership with du, the webinar will be held at 4pm (UAE time) on Thursday, June 18, 2020. To register and reserve your spot, please click here.

In an insightful conversation, Al Houby will open up on how valuable mountaineering has proved to be in terms of the lessons it offered her on entrepreneurship and life in general. She will also share practical tactics and techniques for finishing what you have started, despite obstacles that might arise.

Al Houby is not only the first Arab Woman to climb and summit Mount Everest, but also the first Arab woman to climb Mont Blanc (two times), Elbrus (three times), Aconcagua (two times), Vinson and Denali (four times), amongst others.

Before starting out on this path, however, Al Houby had been told that she could not do it. Not only did she prove the naysayers wrong, but she also developed a sense of what to look for in an adventure which led to her founding Rahhalah Explorers, a Dubai-based adventure travel company. Guided by an idea that all her endeavors are “not about greed, fame, or the success itself, but about doing the right thing in a world that has a significant number of people losing sight of what is important,” Al Houby’s venture has a payback promise since the inception.

As a humanitarian, Al Houby has served as a Vice Chair of Emirates Arthritis Foundation, an appointed guide envoy ambassador (UAE girls) by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qassimi, and an appointed ambassador of Outward Bound - Peace Building Center, a New York-headquartered global outdoor leadership training program. She is also an initiator of the Climb Of Hope where she lead the first group of Arab amputees to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

