Efficient And Effective: Lenovo Thinkpad

June 19, 2020 1 min read

Lenovo is offering two new smart solutions for computing with the E14 and E15 laptops. With improved screen to body ratio of 85%, this E series of devices offer greater durability and security.

The integrated touch fingerprint reader, which is embedded in the power button, offers one touch power and log-on, while the optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix software can respond to your presence and automatically unlock the laptop.

ThinkPad E series devices are powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors and feature Harmon speakers with Dolby Audio, a dual array far field microphone, and Microsoft Teams and Skype for business hot keys to help you work efficiently.

