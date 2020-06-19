Technology

Efficient And Effective: Lenovo Thinkpad

The integrated touch fingerprint reader, which is embedded in the power button, offers one touch power and log-on, while the optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix software can respond to your presence and automatically unlock the laptop.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Efficient And Effective: Lenovo Thinkpad
Image credit: Lenovo

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo is offering two new smart solutions for computing with the E14 and E15 laptops. With improved screen to body ratio of 85%, this E series of devices offer greater durability and security.

The integrated touch fingerprint reader, which is embedded in the power button, offers one touch power and log-on, while the optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix software can respond to your presence and automatically unlock the laptop.

ThinkPad E series devices are powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors and feature Harmon speakers with Dolby Audio, a dual array far field microphone, and Microsoft Teams and Skype for business hot keys to help you work efficiently. 

Related: Think About It: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 And X13 Yoga

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Keeping Connected

Is Working Remote or Working From an Office More Secure?

Technology

6 Cyber Threats You Can't Afford to Ignore

Technology

Every Government Agency Has Become an Entrepreneur