Personal Improvement

This Discounted Bundle Packs Apps for Meditation, Working Out, and Taking Online Courses

Get lifetime access to five top apps that can help you achieve more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Discounted Bundle Packs Apps for Meditation, Working Out, and Taking Online Courses
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Superheroes don't exist, at least not in the comic book sense. There are people out there, however, who you look at and think, "Are they superhuman?" Whether they're in extraordinary physical shape, insanely productive, or somehow always pluperfectly on top of things, some people just know how to achieve excellence. 

The Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle was created to help you become one of those people. This five-course bundle gives you lifetime access to five top apps aimed to help you train body, mind, and soul to be the best that they can be.

You'll get access to uTalk, one of the top language learning apps on the planet and winner of The Queen's Award for Innovation and Export. With more than 30 million users, uTalk makes it easy to learn a language on any device, wherever you are, with bite-sized lessons and a focus on practical vocabulary.

You'll learn how to build a mindfulness practice with featured App of the Day, MindFi. From de-stressing after work to boosting your focus while you're there, MindFi helps you get and stay centered.

Fitterclub will give you curated fitness and nutrition programs that will help you reach peak physical condition and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

TopTenReviews Gold and Excellence Award Winner 7 Speed Reading will teach you how to read three times faster, allowing you to process and retain more information than ever. All of those memos you had to get through? Piece of cake.

Finally, Integrity Training will give you a massive pool of professional development resources. With more than 600 expert-led courses on project management, IT, business analysis, and more in-demand skills, Integrity Training will help you climb the career ladder at a faster pace.

You can't be a superhero, but you can achieve like a superhuman. Get The Superhuman Lifetime Subscription Bundle which includes a lifetime pass to all the above apps for thousands of dollars off the value, just $79 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Improvement

Why Learning Is an Essential Part of Being an Entrepreneur

Personal Improvement

The Weather Channel's Editor-in-Chief Offers Advice to Aspiring Journalists

Personal Improvement

Why You Should Never Stop Learning